A Lynn radio station is set to celebrate its fourth birthday next month and to mark the occasion, one of its newsreaders has turned her hand to songwriting.

KL1 Radio will be celebrating its fourth birthday in September and the team were set a challenge to produce a quirky way to kick off the occasion.

Having spent this summer touring various events in West Norfolk such as The Party on the Green in Hunstanton and King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Pride, the team have been busy attending more than 30 events.

KL1 Radio is coming to West Norfolk in September. Picture: SUBMITTED

Sharon Coles - who is on duty most days reading the local news bulletins - has decided to turn her hand to songwriting.

She presented the ‘KL1 Song’ to the programming department - not thinking they would embrace it, but now it is set for its debut on Monday.

Sharon said: “I’ve spent many years writing songs at home and to be honest I never thought I’d get any of my compositions out there for the general public to enjoy.”

From left, KL1 Radio’s Jay Harrison, Richard Dix and Paul Baker. Picture: Paul Marsh

Programme controller Richard Dix added: “Sharon works extremely hard for KL1, bringing together news and features for the station.

“I am delighted to give her the opportunity to let our listeners hear the product.

“This has shown us that modern technology can further the careers of any member of our team.”

The song will debut on Bank Holiday Monday during Paul Baker’s Breakfast Show just after the 8am news.

It will also be able to listen to on KL1 Radio’s Facebook page @kl1radio.