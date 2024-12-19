James Wild says an ambitious scheme to crack down on crime in North Lynn is making a “tangible difference”.

The North West Norfolk MP recently hosted a meeting to discuss the progress of RISE North Lynn, which is using the ‘Clear, Hold, Build’ method in an attempt to improve people’s standard of living.

He met with figures from Norfolk Police, the Beacon Church, and Norfolk County Council’s Targeted Youth Support Service (TYSS), and learned about the success of the ‘Clear’ phase.

James Wild met with those involved in the RISE North Lynn project for an update on progress

This has so far led to more than 60 arrests, significant drug seizures, and the removal of thousands of illicit goods from the community.

Mr Wild commended the efforts of partners in reducing anti-social behaviour in North Lynn through youth engagement programs, such as The Beacon’s Pizza Project and weekly youth clubs.

"Project RISE is a powerful example of what can be achieved when local organisations work together with the community,” the MP said.

“The dedication of Norfolk Police, The Beacon Church, and Targeted Youth Support Service, local councillors and officers, and others is making a tangible difference in reducing crime and building a stronger North Lynn.

“I look forward to supporting their efforts and pressing for the resources they need to deliver lasting change."

Mr Wild was also updated on the next phases of the project, which focus on preventing crime resurgence by developing resilient community structures.

These phases have made notable strides, particularly through detached youth work, which actively reaches out and identifies those in need of support, and the asset-based community development model, which harnesses community strengths to foster a sense of belonging and respect.

With tackling crime and anti-social behaviour an important part of his plan for the constituency, Mr Wild expressed his support for the RISE North Lynn project.

He stressed the importance of long-term partnerships, particularly with the Beacon Church, which has been instrumental in building trust within the community.

He committed to advocating for ongoing funding for youth services and infrastructure to ensure the sustainability of the project.