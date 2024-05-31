West Norfolk residents have an opportunity to find out more about the Mintlyn Crematorium at its open day on Saturday, June 8.



The open day, from 10am and 1pm, is a chance to look round the site which is owned and managed by West Norfolk Council. Visitors can speak to staff about the building, the grounds, the cremation process and memorials.



Chris Black, crematorium and cemeteries manager for the council, said: "We’ve held this open day for many years and it proves to be quite popular. Last year more than 300 people popped in and explored the beautiful grounds we have. Visitors can also learn more about how the crematorium works, possibly ask some sensitive questions and hopefully even seek some reassurance.”

King's Lynn's Mintlyn Crematorium

Staff in the chapel will explain what happens there, visitors will then be guided through the crematory and discover how it works, finishing in flower court. Visitors can also walk around the grounds and see the Book of Remembrance Room.



Mintlyn opened in 1980 and has provided a sensitive and respectful service to thousands of local families. To ensure that the same service continues to be provided, visitors will be asked to share their views about what the service can do better or differently.



For more details call 01553 630533 or email mintlyn@west-norfolk.gov.uk.