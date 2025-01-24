An organisation supporting men with their mental health in West Norfolk has been awarded charity status after more than three years of work in the community.

Those behind the 8:56 Foundation have described it as a “pivotal moment” in its journey to continue raising awareness for and supporting men’s mental health.

Set up in September 2021 in memory of popular Lynn man Lee Calton after he took his own life, the 8:56 Foundation was founded with the vision of “fostering open conversations about mental health among men”.

Members of the 8:56 Foundation pictured in August 2024. Back row (from left) Lee Smith, Richard Watson, Matt Oakes, Kevin Wakefield, Ray Sherring & Phil Yates. At the front are (L) Laura Harrod and Natasha Colman. Picture: Ian Burt

The foundation is so-named as Lee, who was 37 at the time of his death, and his friends would catch the 8.56am train from Lynn on a Saturday.

Over the last three years, the group has developed a Wellbeing Pathway which provides activities and resources and creates safe spaces - and has funded more than 1,100 Talking Therapy sessions.

Now it has received charity status, the foundation aims to expand its programmes in a bid to reach more people and continue to break down the stigma surrounding men’s mental health issues.

With the Alive 8:56 Foundation Cup in August 2024 are (from left) Richard Watson, Natasha Colman, 'East Anglian Boy' Leon Mallett, Laura Harrod & Lee Smith. Picture: Ian Burt

Chairman of the 8:56 Foundation Matt Oakes said he was delighted by the news.

“Receiving charity status is not just a recognition of our hard work - it is a powerful tool that will enable us to continue to impact men's mental health,” he said.

“Our goal has always been to create a culture where men feel empowered to speak openly about their mental health and this news will help us do just that.”

The 8:56 Foundation hopes to use this opportunity to expand its reach and initiatives, including workshops, support groups and awareness campaigns for men's mental health.

“As we move forward, we remain committed to our core values of strength, support and belonging,” Matt added.

“This achievement reaffirms our belief that together, we can change the narrative around men's mental health and foster a society where everyone feels safe to talk about their mental health without fear of judgment.”

The 8:56 Foundation would like to hear from anyone who would be interested in joining for the next part of its journey.

The team are looking for trustees, committee members and ‘Men's Time’ facilitators and would welcome enquires to applications@856foundation.org.uk