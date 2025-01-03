A cannabis factory was discovered in a town centre property on New Year’s Eve, and police are still investigating who is behind growing the hundreds of plants.

Officers from Operation Moonshot, a drugs-busting related scheme, found hundreds of plants inside an address on Norfolk Street just before midnight.

Officers found various items of growing equipment and evidence of electricity abstraction.

The plants were found at an address on Norfolk Street in Lynn. Picture: West Norfolk Police

No arrests have been made yet and investigations are continuing.

Electrical equipment was also found at the property. Picture: West Norfolk Police

The plants were found at an address on Norfolk Street in Lynn. Picture: West Norfolk Police

All the plants and items have been seized by officers and the electricity supply has been made safe.