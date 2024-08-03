Police officers who were arresting a 27-year-old discovered a zombie knife in his home.

Reece Lennox, 27, of Hillington Square in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he was sentenced for being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

At a previous hearing held in January, Lennox admitted having the black zombie knife in his home.

Crown prosecutor Jodin Gherra told the bench that on November 15 last year, police visited Lennox’s address to arrest him on unrelated matters.

During the arrest, police conducted a search of the property, during which they found the bladed weapon in his bedroom. Officers seized the knife.

In mitigation, solicitor George Sorrell explained that the knife in Lennox’s home was simply an “ornament”.

“He bought it from what he thought was a legitimate outlet. They were available on sale - he didn’t know it is against the law to have it,” Mr Sorrell said.

“He had no intention of taking it out. Some people have an interest in these things. It was an ornament.”

Lennox was fined £40 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £16 and court costs of £85.