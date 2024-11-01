Police have informed the family of Mary White that they have found a body at a dock after the 73-year-old went missing at the end of September.

Officers said the discovery was made by a member of the public at Bentinck Dock just before 11am yesterday.

Police and firefighters from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have been on scene.

Mary White, 73, was reported missing from her home in Downham in September. Picture: Norfolk Police

Officers said formal identification was yet to take place but Mary’s family has been informed.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

Mary, 73, went missing from her home on Nelson Avenue at around 10pm on September 24.

Bentinck Dock at Lynn Port

Police, specialist search teams and members of the public undertook extensive searches of the area in a bid to find her.