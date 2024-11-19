A delivery rider’s e-bike has been seized in a town centre as it was found to have been illegally modified.

Police confiscated the vehicle from the cyclist in Lynn while it was being ridden through a pedestrian area last night.

With the ability to go up to 30mph, officers class bikes like these as motor vehicles and therefore there are regulations about how and where they can be used.

The bike was capable of going up to 30mph. Picture: West Norfolk Police

Police now say they are working with takeaways in the area to educate riders on what is legal and acceptable.

“We know it’s not just delivery riders and will also be stopping any other cyclists that this applies to,” West Norfolk Police said in a post on Facebook.

They added that anyone seen biking in a pedestrian area will be asked to get off their bikes and, in cases where anti-social behaviour is involved, the vehicle could be seized regardless of whether it is a regular bike, legal e-bike or illegal e-bike.

“It’s always helpful for people to report incidents to us when they happen as it can help us build up a picture of exactly when and where the issues are happening,” they said.

“We can then target our patrols to make the most difference. You can report this quickly and easily to us on our website as anti-social behaviour.”