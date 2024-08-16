Police have issued CCTV images of a man and a woman following an attack which left another man with a broken jaw.

Officers said the assault happened at around 11pm on Saturday, August 3 at a pub on Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place.

They said a man and a woman punched another man, with the victim taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital for treatment for a broken jaw.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with the assault. Pictures: Norfolk Police

They would also like to speak to this woman after the attack

Police have released CCTV images of the two people they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises them or who has any information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Norfolk Police quoting reference 36/55574/24.

To do so, visit the force’s website, email felicity.stamp2@norfolk.police.uk or call 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.