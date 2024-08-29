Norfolk Police is welcoming new legislation that will make it illegal to own certain styles of ‘zombie’ knives and machetes.

The new law, which will come into force from Tuesday, September 24, is aimed at removing specific types of knives from circulation and prohibits the sale and importation of knives that meet the criteria.

Ahead of this, the government is introducing a surrender and compensation amnesty scheme for those who currently own these types of knives. They need to complete a compensation form from the gov.uk website and take it, along with the knife, to Lynn Public Enquiry Office.

New knife legislation aims to tackle knife crime. Picture: iStock

Anyone surrendering knives that meet the criteria will be eligible for compensation, under the government scheme, and detailed guidance on the kinds of knives that will become illegal and eligible for surrender with compensation can be found on the gov.uk website.

The amnesty scheme will run between now and Monday, September 23, before the ban comes into force.

Inspector Ian Cox, who is leading the amnesty scheme for Norfolk Police, said: “Knife crime has devastating effects for families and communities who experience the tragic loss of life as a result.

“Tackling knife-related crime remains a priority for Norfolk Constabulary and we welcome measures which make it more difficult for people to obtain zombie-style weapons.

“The new law states that any knife over eight inches in length and with one - or more - serrated edge could meet the requirement of a banned knife.

“Carrying a knife in public is an offence and it is important that everyone realises that possession of an offensive weapon carries a sentence of four years in prison.

“Norfolk Constabulary will continue to take a proactive approach to raise awareness and reduce offending.

“We remain committed to preventing and reducing knife crime, and continue to work closely with partners and schools to achieve this.”

Further details can be found here: www.gov.uk/government/publications/compensation-scheme-for-zombie-knives-and-machetes

