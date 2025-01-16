Two new pop-up business units which were set up last year will be operating by spring, West Norfolk Council has said.

The units on Purfleet Street come with power, lighting and storage, and are available to hire for a few weeks or months.

However, since being unveiled in October, they have been lying empty - with passers-by wondering when traders will be setting up shop in them.

Now, in an exciting update, the borough council has confirmed they will be up and running within the next few months.

Cllr Simon Ring, the authority’s deputy leader and cabinet member for business and culture, said: “In Purfleet Street, we’ve installed four new pop-up units for small traders, responding to local demand for affordable flexible space, helping small existing and start-up businesses looking to start out in King’s Lynn town centre.

“Two pop-ups for retail use, plus two for food and drink businesses, will bring an additional offer for shoppers and provide the opportunity for fledgling businesses to establish a cost-effective presence in the town centre, test their products, grow and potentially relocate to larger town centre premises in future.

“Since the exterior corten façades were fitted in the autumn, we’ve had lots of exciting interest from potential occupiers and we’ve been receiving applications alongside readying the units for occupation.

“I’m pleased to say we’re in the process of finalising the required agreements with businesses to take on all the units – and by spring they will be trading and adding to the vibrancy of this part of town.”

The pop-ups are part of the Rail to River element of the Lynn Town Deal programme, improving the accessibility and attractiveness of the key route from the railway station to the riverfront, drawing footfall through town to a regenerated riverfront.

This includes improved signage, new artwork, seating and potted trees, and a new archway planned on Purfleet Street to frame the Custom House.

Led by the borough council in partnership with the Town Board, the wider multi-million-pound Town Deal programme seeks to unlock the town’s full potential, driving significant investment and regeneration.