A popular butcher’s shop could be turned into homes as its owners prepare to expand into new premises.

Priors of West Lynn, located on St Peter’s Road, has been trading in the area for more than 65 years. However, staff plan to shift to a larger site off Clenchwarton Road in the near future.

They are therefore seeking permission to convert their current building into a future residential development after the shop unit is removed. A planning application has been submitted to West Norfolk Council.

Priors of West Lynn has been trading in the area for more than 65 years. Picture: Google Maps

A design and access statement from Andrew Prior, the company director, says that the project would require the demolition of the existing single-storey side extension and conservatory to the adjacent house.

He states this would “reduce its footprint” and create space for the new proposal of a row of two-storey terrace housing.

It adds: “Priors of West Lynn are a well-established butcher, trading within the heart of West Lynn for over 65 years.

“The existing shop has successfully supplied local communities and surrounding areas with fresh produce for many years.”

The application is currently out for consultation.

The new butcher’s shop is proposed for land south of Clenchwarton Road, with its design and impact on neighbours deemed acceptable.

A planning application to construct it was approved back in November 2022.