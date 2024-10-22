A popular family-run butcher located on the outskirts of town will be moving to bigger premises with a car park to cater to its growing amount of customers.

Priors Butchers in West Lynn opened in the 1930s at its current premises on St Peter’s Road.

As the family business run by father and son Chris and Andrew Prior grew in popularity, car parking became an issue.

An artists impression of the new Priors Butchers site will look like

“The main reason for us expanding is purely for customer parking,” said Andrew.

“We are currently in a residential place that offers no bespoke parking. It’s all on the side of the road.”

A new site is currently being built, keeping the business still in West Lynn, until it is ready to open in March or April next year.

The new Priors Butchers site in West Lynn

Andrew, who one day hopes one of his three sons will take over the business, added: “It’s good we’ve been in business now for about 80 years across four generations of the family. Things haven’t happened overnight, it’s been an ongoing process that’s been going on for the last few decades.

The new site, which will be six times bigger inside, will have 30 parking spaces for customers to use.

Priors say they are not “reinventing the wheel” with the introduction of the new site, but will simply build on what they do already.

It has been a long time coming for the business as the process of relocating started for them nine years ago.