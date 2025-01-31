The popular West Lynn ferry service is set to remain closed for several more weeks as health and safety officers review what essential repair work is needed before it can re-open.

The service was temporarily closed to passengers just over two weeks ago for safety reasons after contractors undertaking routine maintenance work on one of the landings discovered a “significant structural issue” and it was deemed unsafe to keep it open without further work.

Since then, a maritime operations health and safety expert and a structural engineer have been assessing what needs to be done.

The West Lynn Ferry service will be closed for several more weeks. Picture: Kevin Elfleet

Both experts visited the site last week (January 20) and their reports have been received this week, a spokesperson for West Norfolk Council said.

They said: “Our corporate health and safety team have scheduled time next week (week commencing February 3) to review the reports, and we would hope that review identifies the works necessary to allow the ferry to re-open; along with any amendments or changes to the operating practices which may be necessary to accommodate the findings of the structural and safety reviews.

“Given the importance of this service, but not diminishing the risks associated with it, we will be consulting with health and safety colleagues at Norfolk County Council to verify our assumptions prior to pushing forward with any recommendations.

“Whilst the time this will take will be of frustration to the operator and service users, it would equally be inappropriate to ask the operator to embark on any changes to the service, some of which may come at a cost, without first being certain that the structural infrastructure can be brought to a standard that would allow the resumption of operations whilst more permanent options are being considered and costed.

“Our aim is that by week commencing February 17 we can suggest a way forward and will provide all interested parties an update at this time.”

The council spokesperson added: “We are committed to enabling the ferry service to resume operations as safely and as soon as is possible and thank the ferry operator and their customers for their patience whilst we attend to this emerging situation.”

Alexandra Kemp, the Norfolk county councillor for Clenchwarton and South Lynn, today said both the county and borough councils need to “pull their fingers out” and not “let the ferry fall”.

She has called for an “end to the decay”, saying she flagged up the “crumbling ferry infrastructure” back in 2023.

She said a report was completed and a solution of metal walkways on a floating pontoon suggested.

Cllr Kemp said she asked for this to be included in the budget, but claimed the council was “more concerned about dryside facilities for visitors on the South Quay than a decent ferry walkway for residents who pay the council tax”.

“The ferry is the park-and-ride and walk-and-ride for the villages on the west of the Ouse - West Lynn, Clenchwarton, Terrington and further afield,” she said.

“Funds need to be allocated immediately for the permanent improvement of the crumbling ferry landing stage in West Lynn as well as to the temporary repairs.

“West Lynn and Clenchwarton rely on the ferry. The ferry is faster, more frequent and more reliable than the bus service in the mornings.

“The ferry is a way of getting to work, getting to school, getting to the shops across the river. Addresses economic barriers and disadvantage, provide rural prosperity, social connectivity and rural growth.

“Pull your finger out both councils. Don’t let the ferry fall.”

Last summer, the borough and county councils jointly commissioned a structural assessment of the ferry steps and landings.

The report was received in late November 2024 with contractors arranged to start work from mid-January of this year.

The borough council spokesperson said it was on January 13 that contractors undertaking some of the prioritised remedial work raised their concerns about a concrete step on the West Lynn side landing.

“We extended the scope of the maintenance works to include investigation into the deteriorated section with the hope that a repair could be made the following day,” they said.

“At this time, we were also advised by the ferry operator that they had observed concrete falling from the underside of the steps the week before.”

The following day, contractors found a number of steps on the concrete landing stage had deteriorated to such an extent it was unsafe to use them until they had been properly assessed by a structural engineer and the river service was closed.

The spokesperson repeated that safety was the “top priority” of both councils, which have been working together to effect the pre-planned work.

“As the ferry operation is affected by the infrastructure, we took the opportunity to appoint not only a structural engineer but also a safety expert with experience in health and safety and maritime operations,” the spokesperson said.