Open Road West Norfolk celebrated the achievements of outstanding young trainees at its annual awards evening attended by the High Sheriff of Norfolk, David Flux.

It showcased the hard work and dedication of aspiring motor mechanics and builders, recognising their accomplishments in vocational training.

The evening brought together students, their families, supporters, staff and trustees, creating a celebratory atmosphere as the trainees were honoured for overcoming challenges and excelling in their fields.

Praise for trainees

Jo Pearson, chairperson of the Open Road Trust Board, said: "The positive impact I see most at Open Road is on individual students. Celebrating their hard work and dedication is a wonderful thing to be a part of.”

Open Road provides hands-on training in state-of-the-art automotive and construction workshops, offering a lifeline to young people who have struggled in mainstream education. The qualifications they receive pave the way for apprenticeships and stable employment. This year’s awards were a testament to the programme’s success, with 63 presentations in total.

Fifteen students were awarded a BTEC Level 1 Award in Construction, 22 received an IMI Level 1 Award in Transport Maintenance, and one earned an IMI Level 1 Diploma in Transport Maintenance.

Certificates all round for successful Open Road trainees.

Open Road has been offering construction qualifications since 2019, and the automotive industries workshop continues to be a key training ground for aspiring professionals.

Martin Slater, managing director, emphasised the importance of the event.

He said: “The evening is all about celebrating our students, who have shown incredible determination to achieve their professional qualifications.

“Open Road remains committed to working with young people. We have a range of programmes lined up for the new school year, and we are actively engaging new students.

Celebrating success

“However, there are still places available in our motor vehicle and construction training programmes, and we encourage academies, parents, and young people to contact us to secure a placement.”

In partnership with the College of West Anglia, Open Road also provides English and maths tuition, ensuring students develop their vocational skills and build the academic foundation needed for success in the workforce.

Find out more about Open Road, call 01553 776600 or email office@openroadtraining.co.uk