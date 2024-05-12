A Lynn man who has 244 previous convictions - mainly for being drunk and disorderly - found himself back in court after stumbling down an alleyway and urinating in front of members of the public.

Keith Bidwell, 56, of Sir Lewis Street in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday where he admitted to being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Prosecutor Lesla Small said that the offence took place on March 20, when Bidwell was seen stumbling down Walpole Road before walking down an alleyway near the area.

Magistrates Court house on College Lane in King's Lynn

It was here where he was seen urinating in clear view of members of the public. He was then arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

He appeared unrepresented in court and said: “Sorry for my actions.”

For the offence, Bidwell was fined £40 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £16.