A peaceful protest will take place in town this weekend to demand justice for a doctor who was raped and murdered in India.

Dr Prabir Mitra, a GP partner at Lynn’s St James Medical Practice, is among those attending the event at 5pm in The Walks on Sunday.

It will coincide with similar events in towns and cities across the world, calling for action after a 31-year-old female doctor was killed at India’s RG Kar Medical College.

The peaceful protest will take place in The Walks at 5pm this Sunday

Reports say she had retired to sleep in a lecture hall after a gruelling day of work, before her half-naked body was found bearing extensive injuries the following morning.

A hospital volunteer was arrested in connection with the case - but widespread protests have erupted across the Asian nation due to a perceived lack of justice.

Dr Mitra has described it as a “heinous crime” which has “shaken us all” at the Lynn practice.

“The authorities are not in line with any action that is deemed adequate or proper,” he said.

He hopes that Lynn’s Indian population, as well as concerned residents who are aware of the crime, will join to peacefully protest and stand in solidarity.

Dr Mitra has also spoken to Norfolk Police to inform them that the event will take place near the fountain in The Walks.