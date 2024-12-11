A radio newsreader has turned her hand to songwriting as she releases a tune all about a busy main road in West Norfolk at Christmas.

KL1 Radio newsreader Sharon Coles spends most of her day reading news bulletins. But now she has written a catchy tune all about the A149.

The radio station will soon be playing the song as part of its celebrations of its fourth year on air.

KL1 Radio launched in West Norfolk four years ago.

It is not the first song Sharon has written, as she previously wrote the “KL1 song” all about the Lynn-based radio station.

Her new song about the notorious road “mentions all the trivial things that go through our minds if we are sitting in a traffic queue”.

Programme controller Richard Dix said: “‘I am delighted to give Sharon a further opportunity to let our listeners hear her songwriting and music production skills.

“This is another step to show everyone that modern technology can further the careers of any member of our team.”

The A149 song will be available to download for free via KL1 Radio’s website from Friday, December 13, when it will also be debuted on Paul Baker’s breakfast show at 8am.

Got a story? Email: newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk