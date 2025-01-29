A town centre bus station is set to undergo a 14-week £387,000 upgrade to make it better for passengers.

All existing bus stop standings at Lynn bus station will be removed and reconstructed and new bus stop flags and screens displaying real-time passenger information will be installed making it easier for passengers to find where they need to be.

Norfolk County Council has instigated the work, saying it will be “carrying out essential maintenance and upgrade works” to the station.

Work to upgrade Lynn's bus station is due to start February 10.

“The bus standings will be removed and excavated up to 600mm deep. They will then be reconstructed with new sub-base, mechanical stabilisation grid and reinforced concrete at the top,” a highways spokesperson said.

The work is due to start on Monday, February 10 and the bus station will remain open throughout with work being carried out in phases and pedestrian access maintained at all times.

However, passengers are being advised to check with service operators before travel as some services could be delayed and there could be times where passengers are required to use alternative bus stops for travel.

The council has said there will be a temporary bus stop on Old Market Street.

“We understand that any disruption on the roads is frustrating and will be working with our contractor, Tarmac, throughout to keep any disruption to a minimum.

“These improvements are being paid for through Department of Transport funding awarded to Norfolk County Council. They are estimated to cost around £387k and will be carried out by the council’s infrastructure department and their contractors,” the spokesperson said.

The Department for Transport awarded £49.6 million to the county council for its Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) to deliver a range of schemes across Norfolk.

These projects have helped to rebuild and improve passenger confidence in bus services and seen passenger figures grow over the last two years, the council said.