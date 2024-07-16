The red carpet was rolled out for hardworking media students as they received awards in a number of categories.

The creative media department at Lynn’s College of West Anglia (CWA) celebrated students’ achievements from the past year by inviting students, parents and staff along to the occasion in the university building on campus.

Staff selected winners in a number of different categories. The winners were acknowledged with a certificate and prize.

This year, people were encouraged to come to the event in fancy dress. The event was hosted by students; Danny Bocking and Betsey Fleetwood - dressed as Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy.

Paul Gibson, programme manager for creative arts at CWA, said: “The creative media awards are a well-established event at the college.

“At the end of the year, after the learners have worked hard on their final projects, it is a great time to celebrate their work and successes.

“Learners across the different levels of courses do not always get to appreciate the efforts of their peers and the awards provide a perfect place for them to sit back and enjoy the work of everyone.”

The winners were:

Production: Ashton Eke (Lv3 yr.1)

Post Production: Jack Hiett (Lv3 yr.1)

Graphic Design: Ellie Girling (Lv3 yr.1)

Innovation: Luke Hamman-Day (Lv2)

Most Improved: River Devlin (Lv2)

Work Experience: William Fisher (Lv2)

Sound: Hollie Fowler (Lv3 yr.2)

Best Visuals: Charlie Robinson-Brown (Lv3 yr.1)

Level 2 Student of the Year:Richard Brock

Level 3 Year 1 Student of the Year: Lucy Schrier

Level 3 Year 2 Student of the Year: Ben Butters and Hollie Fowler