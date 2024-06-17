The tale of a refugee and his new classmates enthralled young theatre-goers when an award-winning children’s book was brought to the stage in Norfolk.

A group of Year 4 pupils visited Norwich Theatre to see The Boy at the Back of the Class, which had been adapted by Nick Ahad from the book by Onjali Q Rauf, and which they had previously studied in class.

The 56 children from Clenchwarton Primary and West Lynn Primary, were accompanied by Year 4 teachers Michelle Ryan from Clenchwarton and Laura Gunton from West Lynn, as well as teaching assistants from each school.

Clenchwarton Primary School pupils enjoyed their trip

Mrs Ryan said: “The theatre had a touring production of The Boy at the Back of the Class, which is a text we had studied in class.

“The children were so excited about going to the theatre, as many of them had never been to a theatre before.

“There was a real ‘wow factor’ when they entered the theatre and saw the stage and lights. As the lights dimmed, the anticipation was palpable.

“The children continued to listen beautifully as the story unfolded, and loved the elements of audience participation.”

Directed by Monique Touko, the play was a co-production by the Children’s Theatre Partnership and Rose Theatre and told the story of refugee Ahmed and how his new school friends helped him to find his family.

Mrs Ryan added: “This is the first time Year 4 have organised a theatre trip.

“Many children had not ever been to the theatre, so it had a social and cultural impact – and, in this case, it really brought the learning of the class text alive from English lessons.

“A fantastic day was had by all.”