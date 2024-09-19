An independent electrical retailer is celebrating a milestone birthday after years of trading in the heart of Lynn.

Cooper and Elms, located on Tower street, opened its doors to the public on September 1, 1984. It is celebrating 40 years in business in the very same location.

Ian Cooper, who is now the owner after taking on the role when his father died 15 years ago, celebrated the occasion by decorating the shop window with a balloon display from a local company.

The shop has a balloon display to mark the occasion

A luxury pamper was given away to the business’ 40th customer of the 40th year, who happened to be a lady from Downham who visited earlier this month.

But the celebrations are not over yet, as on Saturday, September 28, Indie the penguin mascot from Euronics - an electrical buying group - will be joining the team at Cooper and Elms as they walk around the town for a series of giveaways and competitions.

Ian said: “I am very proud of the business - I was here on day one. My father and business partner set up the business.

The shop has been opened for 40 years

“We won the independent retailer this year at the Mayor’s Business Awards for the third time which was lovely to win in our 40th year.

“I’m pleased to be here and looking after the people of West Norfolk.”