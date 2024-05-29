Vital funds that were raised by an ‘eggcellent’ Easter scavenger hunt were handed over to the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Lynn’s Priory Rotary Club presented a cheque to the charity, which will help fund lifesaving missions - each one costing around £3,750.

In April, a total of 1,100 people tackled the trail at Sandringham, finding hidden clues to lead them to the finish line to pick up a chocolate egg.

President of the Priory Rotary Club Paul Batterham with Phil Chapman, a volunteer with the EAAA, along with some of the club members who helped manage the trail at Sandringham.

A number of Rotarians and volunteers helped make the day run smoothly and a total of £4,400 was raised on the day.