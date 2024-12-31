Santa’s musical sleigh has brought festive cheer each year around Lynn thanks to a rotary club’s efforts.

Organised by Lynn’s Trinity Rotary Club, Rotarians and friends collected shoppers’ donations and gave out chocolates at supermarkets around the town while raising money for charity.

Organiser John Hodson said: “The great sum of £2,500 has been donated by shoppers. It was a treat to be out enjoying the festive atmosphere.

Youngster Paislee with the festive sleigh

“We thank Asda at South Wootton, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Tesco at Hardwick for allowing us to have Santa’s Sleigh at their stores. We are grateful for their help and their donations.”

John Thorpe, Trinity President, added: “Although the weather was not kind, it still did not stop people’s generosity. People can be assured that we will put this money to good use as none is spent on overheads.

“We will help local charities such as the Foodbank, the Purfleet Trust and Night Shelter for the homeless.

“Last year we donated to the Foodbank, West Norfolk Young Carers, and West Norfolk Befriending to name only a few.

“Ongoing projects such as Dictionaries 4 Life, Schools Make Music and giant Easter eggs, all for schoolchildren, will continue to make a difference. The money collected means we can do these. Thanks to everybody who helped.”

Anyone interested in getting involved should contact club secretary Malcolm Wood on 07710 762588.