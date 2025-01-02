We take a look back on some of the biggest news stories from September 2024…

The start of the month marked new beginnings for one couple as they opened their independent second-hand book shop on Lynn’s Tower Street.

Des and Linda Calton said the store, named Islington Books, was a dream come true and that they couldn’t wait to stock a variety of literature.

Linda and Des Calton own Islington Books on Tower Street in Lynn

But some serious news came in just days after when police sent out a message to criminals in West Norfolk following the uncovering of major drug lines to London and Liverpool.

Four members of an organised crime gang that operated from a property at Somersby Close, in Lynn, were put behind bars for a total of more than 30 years thanks to a two-year-long investigation from officers.

38-year-old Calvin Newson, of Lynn Road in Hillington, was said to be the main man behind the drug operation, however, others involved were Joshua Lee, 27, of Lynn Road, St Germans, Tyler Doran, 29, of Lynn Road, St Germans and Benjamin Keates, 43, of Eastfields in Lynn - all sentenced for conspiracy to supply cocaine, MDMA, cannabis, psilocybin (magic mushrooms) and ketamine.

The drug gang have been jailed for a total of more than 30 years

Despite this, West Norfolk continued to look towards the future as the council made proposals to transform the Southgates part of Lynn to create an “attractive and active gateway” with relaxation and play spaces.

That same day, it was announced that a multi-billion-pound project to connect Norfolk and Lincolnshire with a road from The Wash in Hunstanton could be operational by 2031 with the idea that it would cut the usual 90 minute journey into just 20 minutes.

James Sutcliffe, CEO of Centre Port, who is heading the £3-4billion works, said: “We will conduct investigations into the tides, currents and siltation, in addition to climate change enhanced storm surges to ensure that as far as possible the structure improves flood defence.”

An artist's impression of how the barrier and the dual carriageway could look PHOTO: CENTRE PORT

But Hunstanton was not the only place looking to enhance travel, as one charity was determined to bring a railway back to Great Ryburgh in the hopes of eventually linking it with Fakenham, Norwich and Cromer.

The Melton Constable Trust said it wanted to have a village railway line back in use as the next step in its ongoing restoration project, admitting it was “ambitious” but would bring a number of benefits to the area.

“Certainly getting the railway to Fakenham is very achievable, simply because we would just be using the disused routes instead of carving up the countryside,” said project officer Paul Young.

The developments just kept on coming and coming as Lynn’s big QEH hospital rebuild was put back on track following uncertainty created by the new Labour government’s review of the New Hospitals Programme.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the QEH would be out of the scope of the review due to the urgency with which work must proceed.

He added that rebuilds of seven critical hospitals with Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC), such as Lynn’s, will “need to be replaced as a priority, to protect patient and staff safety“ so the rebuild “will proceed at pace due to the substantive safety risks”.

Finally, some more wholesome news hit our pages as a missing tortoise returned home to his owner after weeks on the trot.

Four-year-old Erick had quite the adventure in Swaffham, according to his owner Victor Knight when he was found safe and well just 100 metres away.

Despite being gone for more than a month, Victor had not lost hope as Erick had been spotted in various locations during his disappearance eventually being found by a worker from S Watts Tree Services who was working nearby.

“When I got him back, I just thought to myself ‘I never thought I’d see you again’,” Victor said, happy to have him home safe and sound.