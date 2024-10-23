A Lynn woman who has a history of repeatedly shoplifting is due back in court today.

Rochelle Baxter, 34, of Spring Sedge, has been charged with stealing steak and alcohol from a shop on Wootton Road on October 18.

Baxter was handed her third prison sentence of the year in August after repeatedly stealing from shops in Lynn town centre.

She has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court today.

Baxter has previously admitted to committing similar offences when she stole meat and laundry products in June.