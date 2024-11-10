A shoplifter who had 79 offences to his name found himself back in court for yet another theft.

Luke O’Dell, 33, of no fixed address but believed to be from the Lynn area, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday.

He admitted stealing two bottles of Jack Daniels, valued at £38, from Asda in South Wootton on May 7.

O'Dell stole Whiskey from Asda in South Wootton. Picture: Google Maps

Prosecutor Asif Akram told magistrates that O’Dell was seen entering the store, taking one bottle and placing it under his jacket, while keeping the other in his hand and leaving without paying.

O’Dell has a lengthy criminal record which consists of nearly 80 offences - 47 of which involved theft.

Magistrates ordered O’Dell to pay £38 in compensation to Asda.