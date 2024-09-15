A Norwich man who found himself in Lynn “under a wealth of dispair” stole from a town supermarket.

John Phipps, 45, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted stealing a crate of Stella Artois from Morrisons.

On July 17, Phipps was seen on CCTV taking the crate of lager and leaving the store without paying.

Phipps stole from Morrisons in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

The police were called and at a later date, Phipps was arrested.

In mitigation, George Sorrell said: “He found himself in Lynn under a wealth of despair. He was depressed and went to Morrisons and took the beer with the intention of drinking them.

For the offence, Phipps, of Woodhill Rise in Norwich, was ordered to pay £9 in compensation back to Morrisons.

He was also fined £40 along with a victim surcharge of £16 and court costs of £40.