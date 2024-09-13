Our finalists have been named in the second annual West Norfolk Food and Drinks Awards.

Nominations for the Iliffe Media-promoted event closed last month and the judges are now busy making secret visits to the venues throughout West Norfolk to determine who will be the category winners.

The event culminates with a reception on October 2 at Lynn Town Hall when the category winners will be announced.

All of the winners at the 2023 West Norfolk Food and Drink Awards

Categories have been sponsored by a number of local businesses with Lynn firm Greenyard as the main awards sponsor.

The categories and finalists are:

Chef of the Year

- Matthew Peel Tipsy Teapot Lynn

- Paul North The Lodge Old Hunstanton

- Dale Smith The Dabbling Duck Great Massingham

Street Food/Pop-up of the Year (sponsored by Pilgrim's)

- Miam Miam Bakes South Wootton

- The Pizza Slice Guy Lynn

- Reesey’s Downham

Restaurant of the Year (sponsored by KL1 Radio)

- Marriott’s Warehouse Lynn

- Mem’s Kitchen Lynn

- Jacks at Woodlakes Stowbridge

Hotel of the Year (sponsored by TR Events + Catering)

- The Bank House Lynn

- Briarfields Hotel Titchwell

- Crown Lodge Hotel Outwell

Tearoom/Coffee Shop of the Year (sponsored by Double G Clothing)

- Biagios East Rudham

- Breakfast & Brownies Heacham

- The Seat Downham

Producer of the Year (sponsored by Your Local Paper)

- Mabel Bakery Downham

- Leith House Orchards Burnham Overy Town

- Gurneys Fish Shop Burnham Market

Farm Shop/Deli of the Year (sponsored by Pilgrim’s UK)

- The Norfolk Cheese Company Downham

- The Norfolk Deli Hunstanton

- Cheese and Beese Walpole St Andrew

Pub/Bar of the Year (sponsored by Prestige Roofing)

- WhataHoot Lynn

- Tipsy Teapot Lynn

- Queen Victoria Snettisham

Food & Drink Hero

- The Bridge for Heroes Lynn

- The Pizza Slice Guy Lynn

- The Norfolk Cheese Company Downham

King’s Lynn Hospitality Champion (sponsored by Discover King’s Lynn)

- Purr Cafe Lynn

- The Wenns Chop & Ale House Lynn

- Rusty Krab Lynn