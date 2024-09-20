Two young carers have stepped out to complete a sponsored walk, raising money for a charity which gives them and others welcome support.

William Phoenix and Shyanne Bramwell completed a 9.1-mile walk around King's Lynn to raise money for West Norfolk Young Carers as both have support through groups, trips and activities.

A total of £665 was raised from sponsorship forms and a JustGiving page se up by William.

Sponsored walkers Shyanne Bramwell and William Phoenix

On his online donation page William said: “So young carers is a huge part of my life and helps me come to terms with my daily struggles as an autistic male, as well as my caring role for my mum and gran.

“I want to raise money and help to keep the great support going as I would be lost without them, that is why I have decided to push my boundaries and carry out a 9.1-mile walk, this will be a challenge because I hate walking generally, any donation no matter how small will make a difference for my cause.”

Sara Nurse, Young Carers and Families Service Lead, said: "We are extremely proud of them both and very grateful to all who donated, this will help to keep our young carers support going."

West Norfolk Carers is based at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital and supports unpaid carers of all ages and their families.

A well as offering support, the charity gives young people a break from their caring responsibilities and arranges activities including fun days out and short breaks.