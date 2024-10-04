Six people arrested in North Lynn area of King’s Lynn in relation to drug offences
Published: 14:25, 04 October 2024
Multiple arrests relating to drug-dealing were made in North Lynn yesterday as part of a crackdown in the area.
Officers arrested six people throughout the day, three of them for being concerned in the supply of drugs.
Phones, cash and a small amount of drugs were seized during the arrests.
Two people were also arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and a man in his 20s was arrested for having cannabis in his possession.
A number of illegal vapes were seized, along with a van.
All of those arrested were taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre and have since been released under investigation while officers carry out more enquiries and analysis.