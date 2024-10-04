Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Six people arrested in North Lynn area of King’s Lynn in relation to drug offences

By Lucy Carter
-
lucy.carter@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 14:25, 04 October 2024

Multiple arrests relating to drug-dealing were made in North Lynn yesterday as part of a crackdown in the area.

Officers arrested six people throughout the day, three of them for being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Phones, cash and a small amount of drugs were seized during the arrests.

Multiple arrests were made in the North Lynn area. Picture: King's Lynn Police
Multiple arrests were made in the North Lynn area. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Two people were also arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and a man in his 20s was arrested for having cannabis in his possession.

A number of illegal vapes were seized, along with a van.

All of those arrested were taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre and have since been released under investigation while officers carry out more enquiries and analysis.

Crime Kings Lynn Lucy Carter
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE