Multiple arrests relating to drug-dealing were made in North Lynn yesterday as part of a crackdown in the area.

Officers arrested six people throughout the day, three of them for being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Phones, cash and a small amount of drugs were seized during the arrests.

Multiple arrests were made in the North Lynn area. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Two people were also arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and a man in his 20s was arrested for having cannabis in his possession.

A number of illegal vapes were seized, along with a van.

All of those arrested were taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre and have since been released under investigation while officers carry out more enquiries and analysis.