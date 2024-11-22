Drivers using one of the busiest and most important roads in the area will soon be facing changes to the speed limit.

National Highways has announced its intention to implement speed limit reduction measures along the A47 between Peterborough and Lynn including the stretch from Guyhirn to Wisbech.

The highways authority started the statutory process necessary to introduce the proposed speed limit reductions on the road this week.

Plans are in to reduce the speed limit along the A47 from King’s Lynn to Peterborough. Picture: Google Maps

In a letter shared by Wisbech Cllr Sam Hoy National Highways explained: “Safety is and always will be our number one priority and that is why our ambition remains that no one should be harmed while travelling or working on our roads.

“The proposals aim to improve road safety for all road users by introducing reduced speed limits, which we anticipate will reduce the frequency and severity of collisions.

“We are proposing to implement speed limit reductions together with average speed camera enforcement measures.”

The A47 at Terrington St John. Picture: Google Maps

The A47 between Peterborough and Lynn will be dropped to 50mph for the whole length except for the short stretch through Thorney Toll where the limit will drop to 40mph.

The reduced speed limit will be for both directions.

The statutory objection period which began yesterday (21) runs for 21 days to allow people to have their say.

As part of the process information is publicly available at Lynn Library, Wisbech Town Council offices on North Brink, Thorney Library, and Eye Library.

In addition, full details are available on the National Highways website. You can respond via email at eastsafetyconsultation@nationalhighways.co.uk or post to Road Safety East, National Highways, Woodlands, Manton Lane, MK41 7LW – use the subject line A47 Peterborough to King’s Lynn – speed limit order.