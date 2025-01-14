Having existed for 85 years, 42F (King’s Lynn) Squadron has asked past members how being an air cadet influenced their adult lives.

Numerous past cadets responded, and these testimonials show how anyone thinking of becoming a cadet today, or even joining as an adult volunteer, could enhance their life skills and set them up for employment in numerous careers.

Past cadet Sam Oakes says: “I spent almost six years as a cadet with 42F, between 2008 and 2013, and it was one of the most transformative experiences of my life. The squadron not only gave me the confidence and skills I needed to excel both academically and professionally, but it also taught me how to realise my own potential.

Sam Oakes in 2012 when a Cadet Sergeant, with his WARMA Road Marching medal and team award

“The foundation built at 42F set me on a course that led into the British Army and beyond. Under the guidance of the adult staff, I gained invaluable skills, knowledge, and confidence that laid the groundwork for a bright future.

“If you are looking for a youth organisation that truly makes a positive impact, not just on you individually, but also on the wider community, you have found it. Even if you have no interest in a military career, this experience will change your life in ways you can’t imagine.”

Sam is currently the founder and CEO of ATOVA International, a UK-registered charity dedicated to creating meaningful and sustainable change through education, conservation, and community empowerment. Operating in the breathtaking landscapes of North Sumatra, Indonesia, its mission is to unite humanity as one global tribe, working together to build a brighter more harmonious future.

