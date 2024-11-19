An infant school which has its “pupils’ best interests at heart” is celebrating after a positive Ofsted inspection.

Highgate Infant school in Lynn, which caters for around 60 pupils aged 4-7, has received a ‘Good’ rating from the education watchdog.

Staff and parents aim to provide a high quality, balanced teaching and learning experience which is designed for the needs of individual learners.

Highgate Infant School youngsters celebrate their Ofsted result. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Ofsted particularly praised the school for the way it works with children who have special educational needs or disabilities.

Head teacher Cheryl Kirby said: “It was wonderful to see that the report recognised the care and dedication of the staff at the school.

“At Highgate Infant School we strive to provide an educational experience that is as enjoyable as it is informative.

“We were thrilled that the Ofsted inspectors described staff as caring and knowledgeable, and that they saw that even our very youngest children enjoy learning and that they feel happy and safe.”

Glyn Hambling, CEO of the Unity Education Trust which runs the school, added: “I’m thrilled with the outcome of the inspection which recognises the wonderful learning and the amazing care at Highgate Infant.

“The staff are committed to ensuring all children achieve their very best and that relationships with families are at the centre of all they do. This report is testament to all the hard work all associated to the school.”

Ofsted inspectors found that the school has “pupils’ best interests at heart”.

They deemed staff to be “caring and knowledgeable”, as they consider youngsters’ needs when deciding how and what to teach.

“They know all the pupils well. As a result, pupils are happy and safe here,” the report said.

“They like learning how to read and write and they like finding out about the wider world.”

It added: “The school works closely with the trust coordinator for special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). The school includes parents and carers when making decisions about how best to meet their children’s needs.

“As a result, the school can quickly adapt support when new pupils with SEND join the school. The school makes sure that all pupils, including pupils with SEND, have access have access to a full curriculum.

“Parents are positive about their children’s education and experiences in the school.”

Inspectors also praised the school’s nurture group provision, which they said has a positive impact on pupils’ social and emotional development.

“For example, pupils learn how to remain calm and positive if they do not win a game,” they said.

“Pupils learn about relationships, different kinds of families and beliefs.”

The report added: “Staff focus on building warm relationships with pupils. Their clear expectations help pupils to focus in lessons. Staff encourage pupils to behave well.

“They do this through giving praise and celebrating pupils’ effort and kindness in assemblies. As a result, pupils look up to the adults and want to do their best.

“Pupils also go on a range of trips, for example, to the local church or on the King’s Lynn ferry.

“The school finds creative ways to introduce pupils to different cultures. For example, through hosting a school food festival to celebrate pupils’ different backgrounds.”

Over the half-term, pupils were thinking about celebrations across the country and around the world.

They recently celebrated their harvest festival, and have been learning about firework and bonfire safety.