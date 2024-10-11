Opening their very first Sainsbury's shop on London's Drury Lane in 1869, John James Sainsbury and his wife Mary Ann could have hardly imagined their legacy would continue more than 150 years on.

Over the century-and-a-half since that first store opened, the Sainsbury's name withstood two world wars and major technological developments to get to where it is today - with more than 1,400 supermarkets across the UK, three of which are in West Norfolk.

Courtesy of The Sainsbury Archive, London Museum Docklands, we're able to transport you back in time to take a look back at the supermarket in Lynn’s St Dominic's Square over the years.

The exterior of the St Dominic's Square branch in 1972. Picture: The Sainsbury Archive

Staff and customers at the checkout area of the shop - believed to be on opening day on November 14, 1972. Picture: The Sainsbury Archive

The earliest photo we have of this store is from the day that it opened - November 14, 1972.

Pictures from that day show staff handing out baskets to people who would have been among the first shoppers at the new store.

Signs advertised free petrol for the week - if customers spent £3 or more on family shopping, they would get a free voucher for one gallon of four-star petrol.

This image shows a staff member handing out shopping baskets to customers at the Lynn town centre shop - believed to be on opening day on November 14, 1972. It also shows a sign for free petrol by spending £3 or more in store. Picture: The Sainsbury Archive

Staff handing out baskets to customers at the St Dominic's Square branch on opening day - November 14, 1972. Picture: The Sainsbury Archive

A newspaper advert proof promoting the new store at the time said the voucher could be exchanged at Bird & Varney Ltd on Railway Road.

The advert - which had the slogan ‘Good food costs less at Sainsbury’s’ - said: “We tried to plan it so that your shopping is easier and quicker (and more pleasant) than before.

“So the gangways are wide and the shelves are arranged so that you can see everything clearly and quickly.

“There are 14 twin-bay checkouts to speed up your shopping. And absolutely everything you need including wines and spirits and household goods.

Customers can be seen at the frozen foods aisle in the town centre shop in November 1972 - this image was used in the March 1973 issue of the JS Journal. Picture: The Sainsbury Archive

This image shows the exterior of the J Sainsbury branch on St Dominic's Square in Lynn in November 1972, when surface work was being undertaken on the pedestrianised area outside the branch and adjacent outlets. Picture: The Sainsbury Archive

“So you can, if you like, do a week’s shopping in one go. Easily, quickly and comfortably.

“And economically, of course. We make sure that everything is top value for money and up to your (and our) high standards of quality.

“Do come and look! There’s ample car parking alongside the store.”

Shopping hours on the ad show that the supermarket was shut on Sundays and Mondays, while it was open from 8.30am until 5.30pm Tuesday to Thursday, 8.30am until 8pm on Fridays and 8.30am until 4pm on Saturdays.

An advert for the new Lynn store which was published in the Lynn News and Advertiser on December 12 and 15, 1972. Picture: The Sainsbury Archive

Another advert in the Lynn News and Advertiser the following month showed special ‘supersave’ offers that week including Argentine chilled rump steak for 59p per pound, Hortex pickled onions were 18p for a 30 fluid-ounce jar, a four-can pack of Sainsbury’s cola cost 19p and Sainsbury’s whisky, Beefeater gin and Bardinet brandy were all £2.50 a bottle.

A few months after the then-called ‘J Sainsbury’ branch had opened, reporter Simon Smith and cameraman Bruce Fleming asked shoppers: “How much do you really save at Sainsbury’s?” for an advert in the Lynn News and Advertiser in February 1973.

Lynn resident Mrs Harvey said: “I save roughly £1 a week by shopping at Sainsbury’s. I do practically all my shopping here - they have so many things I’ve never seen in other shops. I think it’s a lovely store.”

A newspaper advert proof for the Lynn News and Advertiser in February 1973 - reporter Simon Smith and cameraman Bruce Fleming asked customers what they thought of Sainsbury's. Picture: The Sainsbury Archive

“We came here especially for the meat - the prices are cheaper than normal butchers’. And we were just looking at the ginger ales,” said Mr and Mrs Graves, of Shouldham.

“We bought four at another supermarket yesterday for 5 and a half pence each. Here you can get four for 17 and a half pence. That’s quite a saving for a start.”

And Mrs K Grant, of Lynn, said: “My first impression of Sainsbury’s is that the selection is marvellous. It’s a bright store, it’s roomy and you can see everything.

“Sainsbury’s seem to have all the little odds and ends that you probably couldn’t get anywhere else.”

Staff - who had completed a sponsored walk for Addenbrooke's Hospital Cancer Scanning Appeal Fund - at the St Dominic's Square branch in August or September 1980. This image was used in the September 1980 issue of the JS Journal. Picture: The Sainsbury Archive

In the summer of 1980, staff had their picture taken after completing a sponsored walk for Addenbrooke’s Hospital Cancer Scanning Appeal Fund.

Moving to January 1981, and Sainsbury’s was assessing the competition in the town - where there was also a Tesco shop, a Key Markets and a potential site for a Co-op.

Other images from the same year show a busy Sainsbury’s car park and town centre, with shoppers out and about near the St Dominic’s Square store.

The pictures also show nearby shops, including Baxter’s butchers. Penny’s greeting cards and party shop, Victoria Wine and Health Shop.

These images show Key Markets, Tesco and a potential Co-op site in King's Lynn in January 1981. Picture: The Sainsbury Archive

The Sainsbury's car park in 1981. Picture: The Sainsbury Archive

The exterior of the St Dominic's Square branch and adjacent shops including Baxter's butchers, Penny's greeting cards and party shop, Victoria Wine and Health Shop in 1981. Picture: The Sainsbury Archive

Pedestrians in St Dominic's Square in 1981. Picture: The Sainsbury Archive

St Dominic's Square in 1981. Picture: The Sainsbury Archive

This picture shows the exterior of the store and its car park in 1981. Picture: The Sainsbury Archive

The store remains open to this day, and celebrated its 50th year in 2022, with a visit from then-borough mayor Lesley Bambridge.

A lot has changed over the almost-52 years since it first opened, with inflation meaning prices are vastly different and a free petrol offer could only be dreamt about. The store now also has a different layout, with new technology and other brands can also be found within the same building including Argos and Timpson.

In that time, Lynn News photographers and reporters have also been on the scene to snap occasions such as fundraisers and special celebrity visits, including from Paralympian Jody Cundy - who grew up in Walpole St Andrew - after the Games in 2012.

Sainsbury's store in Lynn town centre celebrates its 50th year in 2022 - Sainsbury's and Argos staff are pictured with then-borough mayor Lesley Bambridge and store manager Alan Bedwell. Picture: Lynn News

Katie Milligan of Sainsbury's presents a cheque for West Norfolk Mind to Sam Ainley in 2011. Back, from left to right, Rebecca Clunen, Shelly Phillips, Diane Thompson, Lean Turvey, Simon Cross (manager), Bob Colston (PR), Colin Dagless and Rachel Bodle and Eddie West-Burnham from West Norfolk MIND. Picture: Lynn News

Paralympian Jody Cundy was in Lynn town centre Sainsbury's store with his medals in 2012. Picture: Lynn News

Sainsbury's in Lynn town centre at the start of their charity campaign with West Norfolk Befriending in 2014. From left, Tina Pawley, Linda Woodley, Jayne Dix, Pippa May, Alan Hayes and Hannah Adams. Picture: Lynn News

West Norfolk has two other Sainsbury’s stores, in Scania Way on Lynn’s Hardwick Retail Park which opened in November 2012, and another in Westgate, Hunstanton, which opened in March 2007.

The Lynn News has also reported on many fundraising occasions at these shops over the years, including a year-long partnership with Little Discoverers at the Hardwick branch in 2014 and a collaboration with the Hunstanton Sea Life conservation group at the town’s branch in 2013.

Merlin the Magic Monkey with Hunstanton Sea Life conservation group at Sainsbury's in 2013. 7-year-old Layla Mugaseth is pictured with Merlin and (from left): Paul Hatton (Sainsbury checkout team leader), Nigel Harvey (conservation group) and Angela Rudd (Sea Life charity champion). Picture: Lynn News

Sainsbury's Hardwick Store launches a year-long charity partnership with Little Discoverers in 2014. Pictured are staff, helpers and guests from Little Discoverers. Picture: Lynn News

The West Norfolk Branch of the National Autistic Society held a fundraising collection at Sainsbury's Hardwick in 2015. Picture: Lynn News

The Sainsbury's store in Hunstanton. Picture: Google Maps

The interior of Lynn's Hardwick Sainsbury's this year -when more self-checkouts were added to the layout

