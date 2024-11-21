There were spots galore as West Norfolk schools raised funds for this year’s BBC Children in Need appeal last week.

Caring students at Smithdon High School in Hunstanton were among the West Norfolk Academies Trust schools taking part as they set out to gather more than £500 for Friday’s annual fundraising event.

All year groups swapped their usual uniforms for spotty outfits, while students from Years 10 and 11 organised a charity cake sale and a themed photo booth, with the support of teacher Kayleigh Brown and head of science Claire Pike.

Children in Need at Smithdon High School. Pictures: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media

The fundraiser is a regular fixture on the calendar at the school.

“In the past, we’ve raised more than £500,” said deputy head teacher Sarah Robinson. “We’d love to beat that.

“Children in Need is so important – an event that everyone recognises, and one which supports local charities that impact on the lives of our local community and the children at Smithdon.”

Children in Need at Smithdon High School. Pictures: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media

Meanwhile, fundraising went with a swing at Marshland High School in West Walton when students took part in a sponsored golfing challenge.

The six Year 11 students potted over 100 golf balls in one hour, making over £35 for the charity, and they weren’t the only ones supporting the cause at the school.

“The Student Council members in Years 7 to 10 organised a Guess How Many Sweets in the Jar fundraiser,” said Claire Whitehouse, who is assistant head teacher at Marshland.

“Two of the Student Council took this round to forms throughout the week to get students’ guesses to raise money for Children in Need. The lucky winner received the jar of sweets on Friday.”

Children in Need at Marshland High School. Pictures: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media

The students rounded off their fundraising activities on Friday with a bake sale, bringing this year’s total to an impressive £345.

“They organised donations of cakes for the day, and a team of five Year 10 students were helping to sell cakes on the day,” continued Mrs Whitehouse.

Children in Need has become a regular fixture in the Marshland calendar, with the school also raising over £300 last year.

Children in Need at Marshland High School. Pictures: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media

“We always love to show our support and help Children in Need each year, as their mission to help ensure every child in the UK is safe, happy, secure, and has the opportunities they need to reach their potential is something we truly believe in at Marshland High School,” added Mrs Whitehouse. “It is an amazing charity, and we’re glad we can help out in some way.”

Over at West Lynn Primary School, Pudsey Bear put in an appearance for the day.

The school was joined by the charity’s famous mascot and they made more than £200 for the annual appeal through a range of fundraising initiatives.

Children in Need at West Lynn Primary School. Pictures: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media

Staff and pupils sported spotty outfits for the day, which also included a special Children in Need assembly, along with classroom activities linked to the fundraising campaign as part of our Personal, Social, Health and Economic (PHSE) provision.

“It is important that we raise awareness for children who are less fortunate,” said Dan Ryan, assistant head teacher at West Lynn.

“The main messages from the day link closely to our PSHE curriculum in becoming global citizens, which supports the idea of seeing the world through other people’s perspectives, and understanding differences.”

Children in Need at West Lynn Primary School. Pictures: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media

Children in Need at Heacham Junior School. Pictures: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media

Heacham Junior School also took part in the fundraiser, which saw children wear non-uniform for the day.