A frightful feast fundraiser was held by students to raise money for a hospital’s new end-of-life unit.

A total of 17 students from Springwood High School in Lynn held the bake sale with homemade treats to help the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s new unit.

The five-bed Peddars Way Unit at the QEH has been named after the national trail that meanders through Norfolk, and has been designed to provide a peaceful space for patients to receive care over their last days and hours of life.

Some of the sixth form students who took part in the bake sale

“Students sold Halloween-themed bakes, from mummy-themed brownies and cupcakes to rice-crispy, pumpkin-themed treats,” said Chloe Lister, health and social care teacher at the school, a member of the West Norfolk Academies Trust.

“They also offered a series of games, where students could win a ‘trick’ or a ‘treat’. All students and staff were invited to take part in the games, buy baked goods, or just donate to a good cause.”

Staff and students at Springwood visited the drama studio to take part in the spooky fundraiser, they raised a total of £200.

Some of the treats available at Springwood High School

“Students wanted to raise awareness about a topic they felt was important for younger generations to learn about the important work that palliative care offers,” addedd Miss Lister.

“They also wanted to raise awareness of community support playing an important role in supporting our hospital.

“Events like this are important for raising awareness of the various types of support that health and social care offers.

“Students get to feel part of the school and the wider community while supporting local causes and seeing their studies in action.

Some of the treats available at Springwood High School

“The community is able to receive direct help through events like this, filling gaps and providing dedicated resources to assist the most vulnerable, learn new information, and raise awareness of important issues.”