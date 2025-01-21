Pupils at a West Norfolk secondary school have been clocking up the miles on a static rower to show their support for a former pupil who is rowing across the Atlantic Ocean for charity.

Former King Edward VII (KES) Academy head girl Molly Hemeter and three other team members are rowing together across the 3,000-mile distance as part of the “World’s Toughest Row Atlantic” race to raise money for children’s brain cancer charity Abbie’s Army, which is a children’s DIPG (Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma) brain tumour research charity.

KES is very proud of Molly's achievements and is supporting her efforts by matching her miles.

One student in rowing action at KES

Matching Molly's Miles is a house focus as the challenge at the King’s Lynn academy and Molly’s efforts link to many of the academy's values.

KES students are 'matching Molly's miles' in a bid to show their support for former head girl Molly Hemeter

Launched last Tuesday, pupils from the four different houses have been using a static rower in the Great Hall and help contribute to an academy total of 3,000 miles to support Molly and her chosen charity.

Lancaster School house managed to contribute 8,649 metres last Tuesday with Edinburgh York rowing an impressive 10,374m last Wednesday.

Day three saw Gloucester Windsor clock 9,712m before Keene Thoresby completed the first week of the challenge last Friday by rowing a distance of 6470.

Anyone wishing to donate towards the project can do so by visiting: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/atlantic-fusion

Molly, 27, of North Wootton, is taking part in the Atlantic Fushion challenge. The team is more than three-quarters of the way through - aiming to raise £25,000 for Abbie’s Army.