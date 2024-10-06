A packaging firm based in Lynn which offers its services across the world has extended its contract with its West Midlands distribution centre.

Based on Hamlin Way, Southgate Global is a leading operational logistics equipment, consumables and technical services supplier.

Southgate has used the facility operated by Europa Warehouse in Birmingham for many years, which also houses a Southgate Innovation Centre.

Europa Warehouse in Birmingham

Europa Warehouse is the 3PL (third-party logistics) division of the UK’s largest independent logistics provider Europa Worldwide Group.

It has three sites in total offering over a million sq. ft. of 3PL fulfilment space.

Gavin Rawson, Head of Logistics at Southgate Global comments: “We have extended our contract for a further four years, having worked successfully with Europa for almost a decade.

“In addition, the Europa team in Birmingham has established an excellent knowledge of our business and its products as well as a strong understanding of how we operate.

“The operation and its team perfectly fit our needs and offers the right level of operational flexibility on a day-to-day basis. The level and quality of service is extremely high across every department we utilise at Europa.”

Dionne Redpath Chief Operating Officer and Head of Warehouse at Europa Worldwide Group, said: “It’s our fundamental job to power the growth of our customers and to do that we need to deeply understand their business, working together as one team under one roof.

“With Southgate, we have developed a strong, collaborative relationship over several years which means that they can be 100% confident in the quality of service that we will deliver to their end customer.

“The continued success of the partnership with Southgate is a testament to the quality of our team and services in Birmingham and across the wider group.

“Everybody here is totally committed to the success of our customers, because if their business grows then our business grows and that is best for everyone.”

Gavin added: “Europa’s level of knowledge and understanding of our business has grown over time and this synergy provides us with a very successful partnership.”