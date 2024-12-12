Police are continuing investigations following the discovery of the body of a man in his 20s at the roadside of the A47.

The body was discovered on the stretch of road in Lynn last Monday (December 2), and this week, a man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of causing the man’s death by careless driving.

He was also arrested on suspicion of failing to stop and report a collision.

Police are investigating the death on the A47. Picture: iStock

The suspect was tracked down by police in Reading and was transported to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Police have confirmed that the suspect has been released on bail until March 10 next year.

Officers are still carrying out investigations at the roadside. There will be temporary traffic lights in place on the eastbound carriageway between the Pullover roundabout and the Shoreboat roundabout, from 8.30am until 4pm on Sunday.

They will be in place to ensure the safety of officers who will be carrying out investigations.

The dead man has yet to be named. Preliminary findings show that his death was caused by a head injury.

His death is currently being treated as unexplained and officers are working to understand the full circumstances.

The road was closed while police carried out their enquiries and reopened at around 5pm.



