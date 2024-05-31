A new landmark which reflects the history of Lynn’s whaling industry has been installed.

The five metre tall diving whale has been commissioned by Harding’s Pit Community Association to replace the previous carved timber structure.

The previous timber whale stood in the heart of Harding’s Pit for the last 18 years, but had deteriorated due to vandalism, weathering and rot.

Members of the Harding's Pits Community Association John Carver, Rick Morrish and Richard Harpham with members of Able Engineering

The new metal whale made by Lynn firm Able Engineering was installed on Thursday, with the work being paid for by a CIL grant from West Norfolk Council.

Rick Morrish, from Harding’s Pits Community Association, said: “We hope everyone likes and respects this new feature – you certainly won’t ignore it.

“We feel it will contribute to the site and the town in many ways. Firstly, as a landmark centrepiece for the Doorstep Green which is an increasingly popular and well-used public open space. When complete it will provide a shelter for residents to meet and socialise.

The new Harding's Pits whale was installed on Thursday

“It will also reflect the history of our port town. Most people now think of whaling as cruel and unnecessary – but at one time it was encouraged and supported by parliament. We see the whale as an emblem of our changing relationship with the natural world.”

Soon to accompany the whale will be an information sign funded by the Lynn Town Guides, who plan to incorporate the whale in some of their tours.

The whale was designed and made by Able Engineering

The new whale has seating options inside

The structure will be officially opened by Lynn and West Norfolk’s Mayor Paul Bland on Saturday, June 13 at 3pm. Residents and supporters of Harding’s Pits are welcome to attend.