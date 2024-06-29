In our weekly All Our Yesterdays feature, we look back at different events reported over the years in the Lynn News…

July 2014: Lynn’s newly-refurbished rail station was officially reopened by rail enthusiast and former government minister, Michael Portillo. He is pictured here, left, admiring the 1950s-style makeover with project manager Paul Meenan.

July 2014: The 17th annual Lynn Beer Festival was held over three days at the Stuart House Hotel, giving beer lovers the chance to sample some of the very best tipples from around the country. Pictured are landlord Dave Armes (second right) with staff and helpers from left John Cripps, Ella Bliss and Georgia Madder.

July 2014: Cancer Research UK hit its target to get 2,000 women taking part in its Race for Life event at Houghton Hall. It was an exhausting run and a joy to complete for the fun-loving entrants such as this couple who finished together.

July 2014: Pioneering Anglicans and Methodists at Gaywood celebrated the 40th anniversary of sharing their resources for mission and ministry. Past and present church members, clergy and ministers were welcomed by St Faith’s Rector, Canon Beryl Wood and Methodist Minister, the Rev Andrew Maguire.

July 2004: West Norfolk Borough Council asked pupils from local schools to design competition posters highlighting the dangers of bugs and bacteria. Mark Collins of South Wootton Junior School was the overall winner and proudly shows off his poster. Ben Bullock and Bethany Watts receive their runner-up certificates from environmental health officers Heidi Grodecki (left) and Pamela Palmer.

July 2004: The challenge of making something from scratch is mastered by Sydney Marsters, of South Wootton, who spent 87 listed hours building this model of the South Gate in Lynn using some 13,000 matches. He also made the little horse-drawn cart as well.

July 2003: West Norfolk Council was pushing ahead with its big recycling initiative, thanks to The Citizen – a sister paper to the Lynn News. Thousands of readers had requested a second free recycling green box and these were about to be delivered by a Service Team crew, with Student Force graduates Emma Preen and Andrew Coulthurst following the van to leave information leaflets in each box.

July 2003: Punk band The Stranglers, greying but still gigging survivors of the 1970s new wave scene, were at Hunstanton for a photo-shoot, posing against the striped cliffs for photographs for the album of their next album.

July 2003: Simply the best. Meet Fakenham Junior School’s cooks who had just been named as winners of the inaugural Norfolk Catering Team Award, donated by Norfolk County Services. From left, Mandy Harbord, Vickie Bell, Sarah Wright, Tania King who is holding the award, Gloria Knights and Nicky Riches.

