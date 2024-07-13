In our weekly All Our Yesterdays feature, we look back at different business stories reported over the years in the Lynn News…

July 2012: Card Factory staff in the Vancouver Quarter, Lynn, raised £486.73 by encouraging customers to enter their national raffle, raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Support. Showing off the top prize of Olly the cuddly Macmillan bear are, back from left, Bernice Campbell, Kerry Twaite, Lynda Miller and Laura Skillings; front, store manager Donna Clarke and assistant manager Donna Elsegood.

Archive Image from the Files of the Lynn News King's Lynn.

July 2012: It was a super day all round when staff at Marshall Toyota dealership in Lynn dressed as superheroes and raised £200 for road safety charity BRAKE. Back from left are Luisa Underhill, Mark Greenacre, Dave Cropley, Caroline Jones, Paul Underhill and sales manager Maria Avery; front, Jeremy Barker, Seb Knudsen and Clare Hutton.

Archive Image from the Files of the Lynn News King's Lynn.

July 2012: Staff from the Asda store in South Wootton helped at the Wootton’s Picnic in the Park to raise funds for West Norfolk Carers and Reffley Under 8s. Presenting the cheques for the good causes are Iain Robinson (left) and Asda community champion Tonia King (right) to Reffley Under 8s coach Gary Pooley and player Danny Dolman; at the back are Anita Howard of Wootton Park Association and Rebecca Daisey of West Norfolk Young Carers.

Archive Image from the Files of the Lynn News King's Lynn.

July 2012: Lynn law firm Fraser Dawbarns LLP made the short move from Chequer House, King Street, to the imposing former Barclays Bank premises in the Tuesday Market Place. Senior partner Colin Bailey (left) and managing partner Tony Cheetham are pictured outside the prestigious new central location, which they said would provide further opportunities for expansion both in staff numbers and the services provided.

Archive Image from the Files of the Lynn News King's Lynn.

July 2012: A pub in the country for Karl and Kath Long, pictured outside the Anvil in Congham. They had expanded their pub operation from town to country with this move as they were also well-known as landlords to pub-goers in Lynn at The London Porterhouse in London Road.

Archive Image from the Files of the Lynn News King's Lynn.

July 2012: Members of the Vancouver Chapter of the BNI networking organisation celebrated their 10th birthday with the news they had also generated a staggering £10 million worth of business in that decade. Pictured at the front with the cheque are chapter director Heather Garrod, founder members Jason Hall, Andy Lovell, Geoff Ward and secretary/treasurer Glen Piggott.

Archive Image from the Files of the Lynn News King's Lynn.

July 2003: From modest beginnings in a small shop beside the old coast road at Dersingham, R.H.Thaxter Ltd grew into a large and attractive garden centre, a village supermarket and a coffee shop – and celebrated its 50th anniversary with a fun day. Members of the Thaxter family are pictured here, from left, Peter Thaxter, Claire Thaxter, Richard Thaxter (back), Jack Thaxter, James Thaxter and Edna Thaxter.

Archive Image from the Files of the Lynn News King's Lynn.

July 2014: After 50 years in business, aerial and satellite specialist Maxview Ltd was still sending and receiving positive signals locally and throughout the world. The staff are pictured here at the firm’s Setch base.

Archive Image from the Files of the Lynn News King's Lynn.

July 2014: Celebrating the re-opening of the Three Horseshoes at Roydon are chef Colyn Payne, manager Matt Bickerton and director of Congham Hall, Ruth Gallop. Villagers gave a warm welcome to the refurbished hostelry, which had been bought by neighbouring Congham Hall in 2013.

Archive Image from the Files of the Lynn News King's Lynn.

Got a story for the Lynn News? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk