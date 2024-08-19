A dedicated team will be embarking on a challenge from London to Lynn to raise much-needed funds to keep their group running.

Members of the Pizza Projects Youth Group, based at the Beacon Church in Gaywood, will be taking on a 100-mile challenge walking from Alexandra Palace in London to their home venue.

Lynn man Ben Griffin started the youth project in November last year, providing informal education, fun activities, and access to experienced youth workers for young people aged between ten and 17.

A small working group has since been formed, including two councillors, Ben Jones and Francis Bone, two members of the Targeted Youth Support Service, Mr Griffin and Fiona Chaddock, as well as the Reverend Jon Price and his wife Vikki, and two police officers, PC Patryk Polom and PC Chloe Geary.

Now, a number of those members will be taking on the challenge, starting on September 18 and finishing on September 21 at about 3pm, to raise funds for the group.

There will be a street party outside the church with a barbecue, stalls and music from 3pm for their arrival.

Their mission is to raise awareness and funds to inspire and help young people in North Lynn, continuing the vital work already being done in the community.

The group's goal is to raise £2,000, of which so far more than £500 has been reached - and a GoFundMe page has been set up to help them on their journey.

Mr Griffin said: “We are feeling ready - we have a practice walk on Sunday but we are feeling good for it.

“It is four days with 25 miles, so it is a marathon each day.

“I am doing this as I want to make the community better, and we are hoping to inspire other community members and young people to work together to create a sense of community.

“By demonstrating the power of community collaboration and commitment, this event highlights the unity and determination of individuals from diverse roles working together to make a positive impact.

“Join us in supporting their effort and celebrating the spirit of service and solidarity. Every young person in the community will benefit from the generosity you can afford.”

Since starting the group, Mr Griffin says he has seen reduced anti-social behaviour and serious violence among young people in the area.