A Chinese takeaway or dining out is a great weekend treat especially in the cold weather, but deciding where to eat can be hard at times.

Finding a takeaway or restaurant does not have to be tricky, here is a list of some top-rated places in West Norfolk according to Tripadvisor to make looking forward to your weekend a little more exciting.

1 - Pearl River, Lynn

Pearl River in King's Lynn

On the top of Tripadvisor's list is Pearl River which has served freshly cooked Chinese food since 1978 specialising in Peking and Cantonese cuisine. The venue is brightly painted with exotic birds and carvings decorated throughout the relaxed, contemporary restaurant.

Pearl River seems to be a hit with customers returning according to reviews. One person said: “Delicious food as always. We always like to come back here”, while another said they would easily say it's the “best in town”.

2 - Royal Gourmet, Lynn

Royal Gourmet in West Winch

Royal Gourmet located at the Southgates roundabout has been listed as the second best with an all-you-can-eat style buffet.

On its website, the restaurant says that it is renowned in the area for its “quality and presentation of freshly prepared food”, which is “achieved by chefs paying special attention to every fine detail in our menu and only using the very finest and freshest ingredients”.

On Tripadvisor, diners stated that they enjoyed the range of food on offer. One person said that “there was plenty of choice with starters, mains and desserts”, while another commented on the staff being “very friendly and polite”.

3 - Great Wall Cantonese Takeaway, Heacham

Great Wall Chinese Takeaway in Heacham. Picture: Google Maps

If you are looking for a yummy takeaway instead of dining out, Great Wall Chinese has been listed as among the best in the area.

Customers seem to love this venue and praise the food, especially one customer who said that “the king prawn Szechuan was yummy” and “tasted very authentic and not like a lot of Chinese takeaways, highly recommend”.

Another person said they were glad they tried Great Wall as “the food was so flavoursome and tasted fresh and they had a large menu with so many amazing sounding dishes”, with “something for everyone”.

4 - Oriental Palace, West Winch

Oriental Palace

This all-you-can-eat Chinese buffet in a classic-style restaurant with traditional wall art and lanterns seems to be a good place to visit for a nice meal after placing fourth on the list.

Oriental Palace does not seem to have left customers disappointed who return regularly according to Tripadvisor reviews.

One diner said they had “been going for the last 20 plus years at least twice a month” while another states that they go “quite often”, while another added that “it’s a lovely venue for catching up with friends and also a great way to try new dishes.”

5 - Dragon Capital, Lynn

Dragon Capital in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

Another takeaway popular with Lynn residents is Dragon Capital.

This venue has regular customers who return time and time again.

One said they have been using Dragon Capital for years and it is “always nice, always right, and [at a] great price”, another said they have also “been a regular customer of Dragon Capital for a few years” and that it is a “great little takeaway, lovely staff”. They also commented on never being let down on “food quality”.

6 - Amy's Restaurant, Lynn

Amy's Restaurant in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

Scoring five stars for hygiene, this restaurant and takeaway is shown as a hit with its customers with its “fresh” dishes.

Residents say this takeaway is the “best in Lynn by far” with one stating that they “won't use any other”, while staff are “always polite and friendly”.

7 - Fortune House, Lynn

Fortune House in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

Another popular Chinese takeaway in the heart of Lynn is Fortune House.

Residents say it is their regular, according to Tripadvisor reviews. One customer said: “This is our regular Chinese takeaway, highly recommend it”. However, they stated it is cash only which is a “slight annoyance”.

Another commented on how they have “never had anything less than perfect” from Fortune House.

8 - Lotus House, Dersingham

Lotus House in Dersingham. Picture: Google Maps

This village takeaway is a hidden gem which proves to be a favourite for locals.

One customer said: “Everything we ordered was tasty and fresh”, while another review described Lotis House as offering “very tasty food, quick and friendly service” and the “mixed vegetables with cashews was particularly tasty”.

9 - Taste of China, Lynn

Taste of China in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

Taste of China is described by its customers as having “good food, good service and a fast delivery”.

One review stated: “The food is tasty, non-greasy, and there is also a good range of vegetarian foods that other similar takeaways do not offer.”

10 - Double Dragon Noodle Bar, Lynn

Double Dragon Noodle Bar. Picture: Google Maps

This oriental dining takeaway and restaurant, offers freshly prepared vegetable noodles, egg fried rice, Thai and Chinese chicken curry, BBQ chicken, salt and pepper chicken, caramel chicken, fresh vegetable spring rolls, prawn crackers, and many more.

It is in the heart of Lynn making it easy for customers to get to with one person saying: “We visited here at lunchtime to try a quick takeaway snack. The food was hot and fresh and very tasty. We will be returning to try something else.”

Which is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.