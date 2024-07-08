A thief attempted to discard stolen supermarket clothes after being caught by off-duty police officers.

David Chitungo, 34, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to theft from a shop.

He committed the offence on May 7 at Tesco on the Hardwick Industrial Estate.

David Chitungo stole clothes from Tesco on the Hardwick Industrial Estate

The court heard that he entered the store shortly before 10pm, and the police were called after Chitungo was spotted stealing £97 worth of clothing.

When officers arrived, he was being detained by what appeared to be members of the public.

However, it transpired that they were in fact off-duty police officers themselves.

Chitungo had thrown the stolen clothes onto the ground when he was confronted, meaning they were recovered.

The defendant, who has 11 previous convictions for offences including six thefts, was fined £120.

Chitungo, of Wood Common in Hatfield, Hertfordshire, will also pay a £48 victim surcharge and court costs of £40.