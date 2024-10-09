“It represents a genuine chance for change. It represents a genuine opportunity for King’s Lynn to have a national and international reach.”

Those are the words of Tim FitzHigham, the creative director at the St George’s Guildhall, after plans to transform the venue into a cultural attraction were given the green light.

The proposals for the full renovation and refurbishment of the theatre, resulting in the site becoming a regional and national centre for arts, were approved by West Norfolk Council’s planning committee on Monday.

St George's Guildhall in Lynn is to be transformed into an international attraction

The plans for the Guildhall and Creative Hub will see the venue’s historic buildings and courtyards transformed into new spaces to offer both a heritage attraction and year-round performances.

Mr FitzHigham strongly believes that the project could well and truly put Lynn on the map.

“There is not another building in Lynn which generates this much outside interest,” he said.

Tim FitzHigham hopes the plans will draw people from all over the world to Lynn

“None of them quite have the international appeal of the Guildhall.”

Much of the venue’s pull comes from it being the only working theatre in the country with a credible claim that William Shakespeare performed there.

Last year, big news emerged that floorboards on which the Bard himself is likely to have trodden on had been discovered.

More recently, archaeological work revealed a 600-year-old doorway which may once have led to his dressing room.

Mr FitzHigham says that in the time since these discoveries, around 300million people worldwide have read about the Guildhall.

He told the Lynn New that for the next few months, exhibitions and shows will still be taking place at the theatre.

However, from February, a “very special” public event will take place before it is closed for more archaeological work to get under way.

This will involve an in-depth look at the medieval floor, which will require workers to lift the seating.

After that, building can commence - which Mr FitzHigham says is “another exciting part of the project”.

“We don’t want to let down the wonderful community of people who have backed the Guildhall. We want them to be involved,” he adds.

“It lets us take the finest heritage asset, which has been underused for many years, and push it - excuse the pun - to centre stage.

“We can send people all around the town once they are here, but I think it is the Guildhall which will draw them to King’s Lynn.

“I really hope that is what we can achieve.”