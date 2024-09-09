Lynn was abuzz with all things history on Sunday as thousands descended on the town to learn more about its past.

This year’s Lynn’s Heritage Open Day was one of the busiest to date, with more than 1,200 people exploring the Second World War air raid shelters underneath the Tuesday Market Place.

Organised by the King’s Lynn Civic Society, the annual event gives members of the public the opportunity to explore historic parts of the town which are normally out of view.

Youngsters enjoying Heritage Open Day in Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

The sun was shining as more than 2,000 people entered the Guildhall and more than 1,000 explored the Custom House, which was once used for trading and customs.

Anna Gunn, secretary of the Civic Society, said: “King’s Lynn Civic Society wouldn’t be able to put on such a successful day without the support of all of our volunteers and sponsors as well as the goodwill of all the people who open their buildings on the day.

“It is a huge amount of work but so worth it to see the smiles on everyone’s faces. Even people who have been many times before say that they have seen something new, which is great.”

Members of the King's Morris were performing at King Staithe Square. Picture: Ian Burt

Members of the East Norfolk Militia who were dressed up around the Custom House said that they had never before spoken to so many people during a Heritage Open Day.

This year’s theme was routes, networks and connections, with many vintage buses transporting people around town, to the South Gate and Hardwick Road Cemetary.

The West Lynn ferry was also carrying people across the river throughout the day.

Around 200 proud classic car owners parked up on the Tuesday Market Place to show off their beloved vehicles as part of an additional event organised by West Norfolk Council.

There was entertainment on the Tuesday Market Place. Picture: Ian Burt

Also on the market place, youngsters had the chance to meet Cinderella in her carriage ahead of this year’s pantomime at the Alive Corn Exchange.

Members of the King's Morris performing on King Staithe Square. Picture: Ian Burt

Live war-time style music was also performed. Picture: Ian Burt

The Mayor Paul Bland went under the Tuesday Market Place to see the air raid shelter which was open to the public. Also pictured are (L) Gregg Baker & Robert Wright. Picture: Ian Burt

Dave Cole with his Land Rover at the Classic Car Day. Picture: Ian Burt

Medieval re-enactments taking place at The Walks. Picture: Ian Burt

Medieval re-enactments taking place at The Walks. Picture: Ian Burt

Knights of Skirbeck (from left) Tracy Watts, Alex Turner & Chloe White. Picture: Ian Burt

Children could meet Cinderella in her carriage outside the Corn Exchange. Picture: Ian Burt

The custom house was also open for people to go in. Picture: Ian Burt

Classic Car Day on the Tuesday Market Place. Picture: Ian Burt

Classic Car Day on the Tuesday Market Place in Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Andrew Hull at The Customs House. Picture: Ian Burt

The Walks was a medieval hotspot with those dressed in armour taking part in a reenactment, while the Red Mount was open for people to explore.

Entertainment on offer this year included traditional folk music, 1940s singer and jazz bands located in historic pubs such as the Lattice House, the White Hart, and Crown and Mitre.

Elsewhere in town, there were Morris dancers, singers, talks, walks and exhibitions.