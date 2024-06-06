Tickets are flying out the door and several events have already sold out for this year’s King’s Lynn Festival.

Owing to exceptional demand for the recital with Mexican guitarist Morgan Szymanski, the concert has been moved to a larger venue.

The performance will now take place at St Nicholas' Chapel at 6pm on Friday, July 26.

The event is now taking place at St Nicholas Chapel

Audiences can still expect an intimate experience, however.

All other details remain the same, and existing tickets remain valid. Seating in St Nicholas' Chapel will be unreserved.

The ever-popular festival walk with Dr Paul Richards on Wednesday, July 17 has also reached full capacity.

Paul has agreed to lead a second walk, ‘Lynn's Tudor Revolution’, on Wednesday, July 24, enabling more to discover the history of the town's success in securing Henry VIII’s charter.

Tickets are selling fast for many other events and audiences are urged to book soon to avoid disappointment.

Tickets can be booked via the Lynn Corn Exchange box office via 01553 764864 or online at www.kingslynnfestival.org.uk

If an event has sold out, you can call the box office on 01553 764864 to be added to the waiting list.