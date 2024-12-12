A Lynn bridal store has scooped up an award for the third year running.

The Bottom Drawer Bridal, owned by Victoria Bennett, was highly commended for the East of England in The Wedding Industry Awards.

It is the fourth consecutive year that the Bottom Drawer Bridal, based on High Street in Lynn, has been named as a regional finalist and the third time it has been placed.

Victoria Bennett, who owns the Bottom Drawer Bridal in Lynn

Victoria said: “I am so proud that the boutique continues to welcome brides through its doors as well as continue to achieve success and I look forward to doing so as the boutique reaches its ninth birthday in 2025.”

Entries, nominations and voting for The Wedding Industry Awards opened online in February and closed in September.

“The Wedding Industry Awards are the more rigorous, respected and coveted awards in the UK Wedding Industry so the Regional Winners really are at the top of their game,” said Founder of The Wedding Industry Awards Damian Bailey.

The Bottom Drawer Bridal won the prestigious award

“The Competition is tough, the standards are very high indeed, but thanks to over 27,000 client votes and panel of judges, the regional winners have risen to the top in an industry that absolutely demands the best.”